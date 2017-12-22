Cloudy
It was SO addicting, they had to change the name! What was once known as their "Kimchi Fried Rice" at Funk Seoul Brother is now called "Kimchi CRACK Rice" by Music City locals.
I went to check out this Music City Must and it did not disappoint.
When I showed up there was a huge line of people all waiting to get their lunch fix at The Factory at Franklin. Don’t worry – they have a second location with their food truck, too!
I took a bite of the famed rice and it was basically a perfect combo of spicy, smoky, salty and yes - even funky. Maybe that’s where they got the name for Funk Seoul Brother?!
Owner B.J. said he takes his aged kimchi and adds some bacon, rice, butter, sesame oil, and a few other special ingredients to make this addictive dish.
He said Funk Seoul was kimchi, when kimchi wasn’t cool.
If you want to try it, check out Funk Seoul Brother at their Franklin location or head to funkseoultruck.com to see where the Funk Seoul Brother food truck will be next.