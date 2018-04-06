Save Room For The Fried Pies at Peg Leg Porker

Us Nashvillians know good BBQ, and we all know where to find some of the best in town - but when you're at Peg Leg Porker, don't sleep on their desserts! The fried pies are a hidden treasure!
Head over to the iconic Peg Leg Porker for some true Tennessee BBQ. To say that Pitmaster Carey Bringle has a passion for the stuff is an understatement. He’s won countless awards in competitive barbecuing and has been featured in dozens of national TV shows, but now (what an honor) he’s made my list of Music City Musts!
Here’s the crazy part though – it’s not for his barbeque! I know, I know. You are probably very confused at this point. What am I talking about? So here the thing, we all know Carey’s BBQ is incredible… but have y’all tried Peg Leg Porker’s desserts?! Their Fried Pies are unreal! Now that I’ve got your attention, Peg Leg Porker’s fried pies are seriously a hidden gem.
Sadly, this treat has been living in the shadow of the barbeque, so do me a favor and try to save some room for this tasty treat. Carey worked with the local bakery Slow Hand Coffee to make a recipe for these pies. They drop them fresh to order, and in six minutes you’ll have a hot, steamy pie. They’ll add some glaze and even serve it a la mode if you’d like! Try them for $4 each in chocolate, peach or apple. You’re welcome: http://peglegporker.com/