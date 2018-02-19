Smokin' Buttz Gut Buster Brings True Southern Flavor To Nashville
Don’t let the name scare you away from trying my next "Music City Must."
If you love barbeque, and you love flavor (I mean heck, who doesn't?) then your taste buds a favor and try Smokin’ Buttz BBQ signature sandwich. It’s called "The Gut Buster!"
At first, your eyes will warn you to not attempt to tackle this monstrously-large sandwich, but your hungry stomach will tell you to go for it! I’ve said it before - I’m a HUGE barbeque lover, so when I heard Smokin’ Buttz motto, “BBQ so good, pigs are dying to get smoked” I thought well, this place may know a thing or two about good barbeque. I had BBQ sauce, cheese, and jalapenos running down my hands and arm when trying to eat this thing – but it was worth it! The Gut Buster will fill you up and remind you what true southern flavor is all about! Swing by this friendly food truck, and take my word that the Smokin’ Buttz BBQ ‘Gut Buster’ is definitely a ‘Music City Must.’ Check them out at their next stop: https://www.smokinbuttzbbq.com/