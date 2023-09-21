Music City Must: Opryland Goblins And Giggles
Posted at 10:55 AM, Sep 21, 2023
Gaylord Opryland Resort's annual Goblins & Giggles event is back! Happening now through October 29th guests can enjoy an array of family-friendly fall activities and Halloween-inspired thrills. NewsChannel 5's Casie Mason takes a look at what spooky fun is in store this year!
For packages and more information visit: http://gaylordopryland.com
