When the sun goes down, over 1,000 colorful lanterns light up the Nashville Zoo! Check out Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights in this Music City Must! Explore the country's largest Chinese lantern festival nightly from November 18th to January 8th and Thursday through Sunday, January 12th to February 4th.

Go to NashvilleZoo.org/Zoolumination for tickets and more information.

This segment paid for by Nashville Zoo at Grassmere.