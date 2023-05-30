SoundWaves Outdoor Oasis Opens For Summertime Thrills and Chills

SoundWaves at Gaylord Opryland Resort is open year-round, but now the outdoor section of this 4-acre, upscale water attraction, is officially open for the summer! It's truly an outdoor oasis right in Music City's backyard. At SoundWaves it's all about the thrills and the chills. Get your "chill" on by the giant wave pool, enjoy a cabana for the day, or take a ride along the lazy river.

Now for you "thrill" seekers, catch a wave on the FlowRider®, take a spin on the rapid river, or race down one of the eleven suspensful waterslides.

Don't forget about the indoors area where guests can also enjoy an arcade with virtual reality games, rock climbing wall, game tables, dining options and so much more.

It's all part of Gaylord Opryland's "Summer of More" event! The only guaranteed way to access the water attraction is to purchase a SoundWaves Experience Package or the Summer of More + SoundWaves Package by visiting: soundwavesgo.com

