Step Back In Time In Style With Nashville's Wine Train

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - All aboard the Tennessee Central Railway Museum’s "Wine on the Rails" adventure. Sure, you can take a train ride in just about any city. You can also take a wine tasting one, too.

What makes this special enough to be a Music City Must, you ask? Because it is a time vessel, that’s why!

Riding the rails of the Tennessee Central Railway Museum will take you back in time. Board in downtown Nashville and return early evening. Your destination is the Delmonaco Winery & Vineyard, but the real destination is the past.

You’re going to party like it’s 1955! I love that you’re the odd man out if you DON’T dress up. Take in the vintage vibes, listen to live music as a 50s style band plays up and down the aisles, eat food, play games, enjoy tours, and drink your way through the vineyard.

It’s the only wine train this side of the Mississippi! So grab your best suit or dress and hop a vintage 1950's train and tour the Tennessee countryside! These train rides sell out months in advance. Do not hesitate to reserve your seat. Check them out by heading to tcry.org!