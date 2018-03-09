Experience Virtual Reality Arcade At Rabbit Hole VR

Need something to do on a rainy day in Nashville? Check out Virtual Reality gaming at Rabbit Hole VR!
You feel just like Alice in Wonderland when going down the rabbit hole at Rabbit Hole V.R. This gaming arcade, located a few blocks from downtown, puts you in the game! You escape into another world with sights, sounds, and effects surrounding you at 360 degrees.
The Rabbit Hole VR arcade features six 10-foot by 10-foot play areas equipped with the latest in virtual reality and computing technology. Each play area is backed by a huge projector display, so those outside of the VR headset can see exactly what the player is experiencing.
Whether you're a local or just visiting, The Rabbit Hole VR arcade is one of the most fun things to do in Nashville. That’s why this is a Music City Must.
I'd never experienced anything remotely like it. It's a great place to bring your friends because they've got awesome multiplayer games, and they have a great game selection for people of all ages.
Maybe you’ve never heard of virtual reality? Well, climb out from that rock you’ve been living under, because it’s basically the future of gaming. Overall V.R. is just a full visual and audio immersion experience, mixed with an intense gaming experience. I entered one of the Rabbit Hole’s scarier games, and had to stop. It was super creepy. The owners say most people don’t make it through that one, so I didn’t feel too embarrassed.
Their gaming systems seem so real that a lot of times, people really do forget that they are just wearing a headset and headphones, and that a pack of zombies isn’t really chasing them.
This would be a great night out for large groups, birthday parties, company outings, team building exercises, or even a spin on typical date night. Book an appointment here to escape in the world of virtual reality and fall down the rabbit hole: https://www.therabbitholevr.com/vr-arcade