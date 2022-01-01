Pledge to Listen

Why do we need to listen more?

Judge Less

By moving past stereotypes and snap judgements, we can build kinder communities.

Think Deeper

Learning about each other lets us grow and strengthen our shared knowledge of the world.

Stay Human

Humanizing others creates new possibilities for compassion, empathy, and collaboration.

Truly Connect

Listening gives us the chance both to hear and be heard, to understand and be understood.

About Millions of Conversations

Their Mission

Millions of Conversations transcends divides by uniting Americans around common values for a shared future.

What They Do

By transcending divides, they disrupt cycles of hate, combat misinformation, and challenge harmful stereotypes. They engage energetic voices at the grassroots level to reach people across America.

How They Do It

Millions is a media driven campaign designed to change existing narratives that marginalize and politicize “the other.” Starting with the predominating narrative about Muslim-Americans, their focus is on eliminating stigma in all its forms.

Why They Do It

The Millions of Conversations movement believes in fostering an environment that promotes human dignity. They are designed for people to come together and build community. They believe that it is through creating the space to live as a peaceful society in the 21st Century that we will be a healthier and stronger America.

