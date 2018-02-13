Love is dead at these creepy abandoned honeymoon resorts in the Pocono Mountains

The idea of romantic honeymoon resorts took off as soldiers coming back from WWII, and later, Vietnam, began seeking out the perfect post-wedding retreat. As people became cooler with the idea of sex, resorts dedicated to all aspects honeymoon romance boomed.
Think, heart-shaped beds, red vinyl, lots of mirrors, and very few windows. But, unfortunately, the love affair with honeymoon resorts wasn’t meant to be.
Today, the area is dotted with abandoned Poconos resorts.
If I had to choose a defining moment in Poconos history, it would be 1963. That’s when Morris Wilkins, owner of Cove Haven Resort invented the heart-shaped hot tub. A kitschy feature on heart-shaped Jacuzzis from a 1971 issue of LIFE magazine cemented the resort’s romantic reputation. Heart-shaped hot tubs would become a Poconos staple.
Wilkins would go on to also invented the champagne-glass-shaped whirlpool that you can still experience today. It’s one of the few resorts that miraculously hasn’t yet closed.
A few abandoned Poconos resorts
Penn Hills Resort, which operated from 1944 until 2009, is in fairly decent condition. In its heyday, it billed itself as a”Paradise of Pocono Pleasure”. It closed after the owner died at the ripe old age of 102. Even though graffiti covers the walls, you can still see the red walls, shag carpeting, and mirrors. There are plans to redevelop the property.
The Summit Resort is another abandoned Poconos gem. It closed in 2002, but the heart-shaped hot tubs and red leather bar are still intact. Despite plans to turn it into a water park and shopping center, it remains standing.