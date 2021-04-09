School comes together to congratulate cafeteria worker on becoming US citizen

EDMOND, Okla. — Students and staff at an Oklahoma elementary school joined together to celebrate their cafeteria manager who passed her test to become a U.S. citizen.

Prairie Vale Elementary School in Edmond shared heartwarming video and photos of the moment Ms. Yanet Vilamontes Lopez walked through the hallways as children cheered for her and chanted "U.S.A."

In the clips posted on Facebook, Lopez is clearly overwhelmed with joy and tears came to her eyes as the school congratulated her on her achievement. Other staff shed some tears as well.

Lopez is clearly admired by her coworkers and the students. The school says she starts every day with a positive message as she walks into her office, saying “good morning, pretty ladies” with a smile and a laugh.

And Lopez wasn’t the only one to pass the citizenship test. Her whole family, including her husband and their three children, also passed, KOCO reports.

The Oklahoma City TV station reports Lopez is an immigrant from Cuba who moved to the area with her family a few years ago for better job opportunities.

Lopez said she studied hard for the test and she now knows a lot about the history of the United States, the country she loves and calls home.

Now that she’s achieved her goal, the cafeteria worker is encouraging everyone to chase their dreams, no matter how challenging it may be.

