Teacher surprised with free wedding dress

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFTS) — An event hall in Riverview, Florida is giving away free wedding dresses to teachers as a thank you for all their hard work during the pandemic.

Jenna Rose, a fourth-grade teacher at Riverview Elementary School, was surprised with a dress in her classroom this week.

“This means the world to me and the fact that I can share it with my kids means even more to me. It’s such a special moment,” said Rose.

The school's principal nominated Rose for the dress because of her big heart.

“As an educator, that’s what it’s all about. If she has a heart for the kids, the kids are going to want to learn and they love her in return,” said Teri Madill

Rose said it’s nice to be appreciated, especially after a couple of challenging years during the pandemic.

“It’s definitely been a challenge. It’s the understatement of the century, but I’ve learned a lot about myself and about my kids and about my career, so that’s been rewarding,” said Rose.

She said receiving a free dress is a huge help when it comes to paying for a wedding on a teacher’s salary.

“The fact that this is something we can check off the finance list and something we don’t have to budget for is amazing,” said Rose.

This story was originally reported by Robert Boyd on abcactionnews.com.