Lobster Roll ‘cakes’ Will Make Your Summer Parties Totally Unique

Looking for a different kind of cake to serve at your next summer party? If you’re a seafood fan, a lobster roll “cake” could be the perfect treat for your next shell-abration.

Whether it’s a wedding, birthday, graduation party or just a weekend barbecue, the website Myseafood is selling a handful of lobster roll “cake” kits that provide the fixings for tiers of lobster rolls.

Shipped nationwide directly from Maine, the biggest cake kits are for weddings, serving up to 24, 36 or 48 guests. The three to six tiers can also come with half rolls for larger groups and include a “You’re My Lobster” cake topper (shout-out to “Friends”!) and two embroidered “Lobster Lovers” bibs. These kits are for serious lobster roll fans only, as they are priced between $854 and $1,658.

Note that these packages don’t come with an actual cake, and the lobster rolls are unassembled, so you will want to assemble them right before presenting them to your guests.

If the wedding “cakes” are out of your price range, the birthday and celebration cakes each serve eight and cost $268. They come with a cake topper that says either “Happy Birthday” or “Love,” so the celebratory centerpiece could work for a smaller wedding or anniversary.

Since pretty much no cake flavor actually goes with lobster, you could really choose any kind of treat for the top tier of the “cake,” like this recipe for Guy Fieri’s decadent chocolate whiskey 7-layer cake or this one for ombre strawberry cake.

You can also order cakes online for nationwide shipping from bakeries like SusieCakes. Or if you really want to wow your guests, you could try a re-creation of the cake President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy enjoyed at their wedding.

From Boston-based Montilio’s Baking Company, the Presidential White Cake recipe has been in the bakery’s family for more 70 years. Made with white cake layered between raspberry preserves and raspberry frosting, it is topped with vanilla buttercream. In addition to being served at JFK’s wedding, it made another appearance at his inaugural ball in 1961, and it was served at the inaugural balls for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

Now, you can purchase it from Goldbelly for $90 and have it shipped to your home.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.