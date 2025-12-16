Consumer Reports: Buy it for life kitchen gifts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it comes to gift-giving, a lot of people are thinking practical rather than indulgent this year. And in the kitchen, that’s easier than you might think.

Whether you’re looking for yourself or checking people off your gift list, the kitchen can be a source of inspiration.

Consumer Reports editor Paul Hope spends hundreds of hours in Consumer Reports test labs every year.

“A lot of kitchen gadgets are sort of gimmicky or short-lived and aren’t really built for the long haul," said Hope. "Many of our tests actually weed out those products that are going to hold up well over time.”

This Oxo Stainless Steel Cookware set is an indulgent splurge, and it earned top marks in Consumer Reports performance and durability tests.

Or consider a kitchen must-have – the Dutch oven!

“A Dutch oven is a great gift because many of them are built to last a lifetime, and they’re just really versatile," Hope. "They can be used to marinate food in the fridge, they can go to the stovetop, in the oven, and they’re beautiful so you can also serve from them.”

Consumer Reports tests found that Lodge’s Essential Enamel cast-iron Dutch Oven, with a limited lifetime warranty, offers performance similar to Le Creuset’s Dutch oven for a fraction of the price.

Processors, stand mixers, and blenders are always great gifts. – The Vitamix 5200 blender consistently earns the top spot in Consumer Reports tests. In addition to its stellar performance and durability, it’s reliable, and Vitamix owners tell Consumer Reports they love their blenders!

For bakers, consider new cookie sheets, like these durable ones from Nordic Ware.

Finally, since you can never have too many knives, this chef’s knife from Henckels is a great buy, starting at 40 dollars.

If you need white elephant gifts or stocking stuffers, things can make fantastic gifts and be used all year long: include a set of kitchen towels, oven mitts, wine bottle openers, and stainless steel measuring cups.

