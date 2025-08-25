Consumer Reports experts give tips and tricks on handling scam texts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've got a cell phone, then you've probably gotten a text that just didn't seem right. Well, It's probably a scam.

You get a text that says you owe money for driving on a toll road and you know you haven't been on one recently. That's easy. But some of these text scams are a little sneakier and are more convincing, making it easier, if you're not careful, to fall for them.

“Scammers are good. At first glance, the text will look like it’s from a real source that requires your immediate attention. But not so fast!” said Consumer Reports' Lisa Fogarty.

Scammers aren’t stopping at package delivery. They’re also impersonating toll collection agencies and sending texts demanding immediate payment to avoid a late fee.

According to the Better Business Bureau’s scam tracker, this is one of the fastest-growing scams hitting phones right now.

“For some people who don't deal with tolls all the time, to see that text message, they may think, I might have gone through a toll. I'm just going to pay it. It's only $12. But then they have your credit card information,” said Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau.

“There’s usually a link where you are asked to supply personal information such as your address or credit card details," said Fogarty. "Tapping or clicking the link can install malware on your device.”

So, how can you confirm it’s a scam? If you’re not waiting for a package or haven’t recently driven on a toll road, just ignore them!

Inspect the sender – Scammers often use web addresses or email accounts that look almost real, but there are red flags to look for – For example, the postal service won’t message you from a Gmail address!

Never click on links or download files from an unexpected text or email message. Instead, go directly to the source to see if there’s a problem. For instance, call customer service at the toll road. Or check the Postal Inspection website for examples of delivery scams.

Do not engage with the scammer if you know it’s a phony text! Instead, block the number and delete the message. That might prevent these scammers from contacting you again.

If you get a lot of packages, download the USPS, FedEx, and UPS apps. You can track your packages there, so if you get one of these fishy texts, you can find out quickly if there’s a real problem!!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.