Consumer Reports experts give tips when it comes to meal prepping

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What is food prep? It's preparing an entire week’s worth of meals all at once! It might sound challenging, but it doesn’t have to be.

And if you do it right, it can not only be good for your health...but your wallet.

A visit to the doctor was a wake-up call for Raul Urbina.

“He said that now you need to just change your diet drastically because you're gaining weight, so your blood pressure has been compromised,” said Urbina.

Raul found that meal prepping made it easier for him to eat healthier and also –

“You're saving money and time and getting the benefits of being healthy,” he added.

To kick off successful meal prepping, Consumer Reports has some tips. Start by planning your meals for the whole week. Make a shopping list. Shop in person, since some research shows you spend less when shopping in the store versus online, but stick to your list.

Another way to save – Skip the name brands.

"Consider buying supermarket brands or from discount stores," said Consumer Reports' Amy Keating. "Their own brands can save you money, plus many store brands taste just as good as—or even better than—the well-known brands."

Use a store loyalty card. Many grocery chains offer special deals and even let you earn rewards. And don’t forget to check their shopping app for weekly sales and digital-only coupons to save even more!

When you're ready to prepare your meals, the right tools in your kitchen can make the process faster and easier.

Consumer Reports recommends this Cosori Air Fryer perfect for tight counter spaces, and it’s also super easy to clean and use.

"Countertop appliances can save time in the kitchen. An air fryer lets you roast, bake or fry with little fat, perfect for quick meals like chicken and veggies. A multi-cooker is ideal for cooking legumes, a cheap and healthful protein source.”

A great option is this CrockPot Multi-Cooker.

Whether you’re looking to eat healthier, save money, or maybe both, keeping these tips in mind can help you on your journey.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.