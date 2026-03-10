Consumer Reports experts look at how much caffeine is in that cup of coffee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — That morning cup of coffee feels pretty routine, right? But the caffeine kick might not be. Consumer Reports tested popular coffees and found the caffeine can vary a lot.

In some cases, just one large cup is enough to push you right up against— or even past— what’s recommended for the whole day.

Black, hot, over ice: the ways we drink our coffee are endless, and for many of us, it’s an essential part of our morning. And it’s not just the caffeine boost: research shows coffee can have real health benefits for your heart and brain.

But there’s a catch --

“Too much caffeine can leave you jittery, wide awake at midnight, or nursing a headache,” Consumer Reports Sana Mujahid

The Food and Drug Administration recommends adults take in no more than 400 milligrams a day, but how can you tell how much caffeine is in your cup of coffee?

“Coffee companies aren't required to tell you how much caffeine is in their brews, whether you're buying a bag at the store or picking up a take-out cup,” explained Mujahid.

Which is why Consumer Reports recently tested caffeine levels in ground and instant coffees from grocery stores, such as Folgers and Café Bustello, and in cups brewed at popular coffee shops, including Dunkin’ and Starbucks.

The results? Caffeine levels vary dramatically.

Of all the ground coffees tested, Café Bustelo Espresso had the most caffeine. Instant coffees were generally lower in caffeine than traditional ground varieties.

At coffee shops, Peet’s Major Dickason’s Blend Dark Roast and Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast had the highest caffeine levels.

“A large cup of either one would put you over the FDA’s 400-milligram daily limit,” said Mujahid.

As with anything, moderation is key. You don't need a lot of coffee to get its health benefits.

And remember, coffee might not be the only source of caffeine in your day. Tea, soda, energy drinks, even chocolate can all add up. So, before you reach for that refill, it might be worth asking, Do you really need it?

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.