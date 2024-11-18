Consumer Reports experts look at how you can safely secure furniture for children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a tragedy and yet it still happens far too often: Each year thousands of children are injured by furniture that has fallen on them.

We've talked about the dangers of heavy dressers or bookshelves falling on small children. Something this big and heavy can injure and even kill a child.

One way to help prevent this is a simple, inexpensive furniture anchor kit.

A kit that costs only a few dollars and takes just a few minutes to install, but can potentially save a life.

After new safety standards went into effect thanks to legislation championed by Consumer Reports, dressers are now designed to better resist dangerous tip-overs like these.

But Consumer Reports reminds parents and caregivers of the need to continue anchoring furniture such as bookcases, dressers, and TVs.

Consumer Reports recently tested nine anchor kits available online or in stores to find which ones offer the best protection against tip-overs.

“We tested a lot of kits and we found there’s a really wide range in how easy they are to install and how much weight they can hold,” said Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Lauren Kirchner.

Consumer Reports tested every kit on each type of wall material it claimed to work with—including hollow drywall and drywall screwed into wood and metal studs. Testers used a special machine to see how much force each kit could handle before breaking or detaching from the wall.

“More than anything, these tests reinforce what our advice has always been, which is to anchor into a stud not hollow drywall,” added Kirchner.

Consumer Reports says a lot also depends on the type of wall and stud material. So, getting the right kind of kit for your walls is essential.

This one made of metal from Simple Mount did best in Consumer Reports' test with wooden studs behind drywall. It averaged 347 pounds of force per anchor.

If you have metal studs, this kit from QuakeHOLD! did best in Consumer Reports' tests. It’s made of thick nylon straps and resisted 230 pounds of force per anchor.

“You should always anchor your furniture in at least two places," explained Kirchner. "And, if you can, double loop your tether because that will double the strength of your anchor overall.”

Preventative steps that can help avoid tragedy and give parents peace of mind.

In most cases, these kits are easy to install, but if you've got a trickier service like exposed brick or a cement wall, you may want to call a professional.

