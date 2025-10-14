Consumer Reports experts offer tips on safe infant sleep

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — October is SIDS Awareness Month, an important time to remind parents and caregivers that the wrong sleep setup can put babies in danger.

You don't want to sleep with your babies in your bed. But more than that, some infant products marketed for sleep can actually increase the risk of injury, suffocation or even sleep-related death.

But there are simple ways to keep babies safe and comfortable throughout the night.

Even though this is her second baby, Montserrat Vargas still worries about Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and makes sure her 3-month-old baby is safe in his bassinet.

“He’s always swaddled," said Vargas. "There is nothing around him. No pillows, no toys, no blankets.”

Inside the crib, less is always safer. No bumpers, no stuffed toys, and no pillows. Mobiles are fine if they’re securely fastened, out of reach, and free of small parts.

Skip the blankets and weighted products as they can increase the risk of suffocation.

"A swaddle can really help a newborn feel secure and sleep better," said Siobhan Adcock with Consumer Reports. "The key is making sure it’s non-weighted and stop swaddling them when they begin to try to roll over, typically around 2 to 4 months old."

For older babies, a non-weighted wearable blanket or sleep sack keeps them warm without danger.

Bed sharing can be tempting, however, the American Academy of Pediatrics advises against bed-sharing, even for naps. Keeping your baby’s crib or bassinet in your room is the safer option. It can actually reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome by as much as fifty percent.

And while nursing pillows are helpful for feedings, they should never be used for sleep.

"Over 150 babies died in incidents involving nursing pillows between 2010 and 2022, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. It’s important to buy the right kind of nursing pillow, and to not ever use one for infant sleep,” said Adcock.

The same goes for inclined sleepers - They were banned in 2022 after being linked to infant deaths.

A flat, firm crib or bassinet is the only safe place for a sleeping baby, but CR found that not all bassinets are truly flat!

“Consumer Reports safety tests found that the popular Halo BassiNest Flex portable bassinet, which uses a cantilevered structure, tends to tilt to one side instead of staying flat, confirming reports from parents and online reviews,” said Adcock.

Consumer Reports testers evaluate bassinets for safety, convenience, and ease of assembly.

You can put your baby in a bouncer for supervised play, but experts say that if your baby starts to doze off, move them to a flat crib or bassinet. Same thing goes if they fall asleep in a car seat.

