Consumer Reports experts provide tips on improving sleep habits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all know sleep is important, but with so much information promising better rest, it’s hard to know where to start.

Whether you struggle to fall asleep or just want to improve your sleep quality, there are a few things, that at least for most people, actually work.

Sleep impacts almost everything. Want to improve your health, increase your activity level, or manage stress? Prioritizing sleep can make all the difference.

“Sufficient sleep significantly reduces the risk of chronic illnesses, such as obesity, heart disease, and even depression and anxiety,” said Consumer Reports Senior Home Editor Tanya Christian.

But nearly 40-percent of middle-aged Americans don’t get enough sleep on a regular basis, and more than 1 in 10 have been diagnosed with chronic insomnia.

Missing a few hours of sleep can also add up over time. -- Research shows it can take up to four days to recover from just one hour of lost sleep!

“The best approach to getting quality sleep is to prioritize sufficient sleep every night. Also make sure to get daily sunlight exposure, and regular exercise to improve your sleep,” said Christian.

And don’t overlook your plate! Studies show that diets rich in fruits, vegetables and legumes lead to better rest.

To help you get more zzz’s, Consumer Reports’ op-rated mattresses include the Casper Snow for hot sleepers, Casper The One for budget-conscious buyers, and Sleep Number’s p6 smart bed for its customizable firmness.

Your pillow also plays a key role.

“The position you sleep in determines the loft of your pillow," said Christian. "The right loft will support your neck and help keep your spine aligned as you sleep."

If you need to completely tune out, accessories like sleep masks and earplugs can help you reach more restful sleep.

And it’s not just adults. Poor sleep in kids and teens may be linked to poor academic performance, and may even worsen mental health issues, like anxiety and ADHD.

