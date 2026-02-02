Consumer Reports: Finding the right cruise line for you

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After the weather we've just had, you may be dreaming of a vacation somewhere much warmer. Maybe you're dreaming of a cruise? If so, you’re not alone.

But before you spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars, you'll want to know which cruise lines really deliver. So here are some of the hottest destinations and the cruise lines that stand out the most.

Cruising is booming! Nearly 22 million U.S. travelers are expected to book an ocean cruise this year. That’s a record-breaking 52-percent jump in just six years.

But booking one? That’s where the waters get choppy. There are dozens of cruise lines, hundreds of destinations, and prices that can run from several hundred dollars to well over 10 thousand dollars per person for destinations like Alaska.

How do you know which cruise line to book?

“We surveyed more than 18,000 Consumer Reports members about their experiences on a cruise ship, everything from value for price paid, the kind of service they received, and even the food quality,” said Consumer Reports Lisa Gill.

After wading through the data, only three lines scored high enough to get Consumer Reports recommendation.

At the very top: National Geographic–Lindblad Expeditions. These are small, expedition-style ships, heading to places like Antarctica and the Galápagos. Instead, you get naturalists, marine biologists, and expert photographers to deepen your experience.

“The people who paid the most money for National Geographic were the most satisfied," said Gill.

Also, in Consumer Reports top three: Windstar Cruises and Viking.

Windstar’s small ships and motor-sail-powered yachts go for a private-yacht feel — relaxed, no formal nights, and plenty of crew.

Viking is adults-only, with ocean-going ships up to about 1,000 passengers, TED Talk–style lectures, and a lot included in the price, from excursions to beer and wine with meals.

So, if you’re dreaming of glaciers, quiet decks, and not being nickel-and-dimed every five minutes, Consumer Reports top-rated lines might be worth the splurge.

