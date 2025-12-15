Consumer Reports: Gift scams to avoid during the holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether it’s a drained gift card, a present that never arrives or finding out it’s a fake puppy pulling your heartstrings, don’t let a scamming grinch steal your Christmas.

Scammers don’t suddenly take a break to spread joy during the holiday season. Here are some scams to watch out for this time of year.

If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, don’t get ripped off in a puppy scam.

Joseph Steele thought he was getting this adorable puppy for his mother. He found the so-called breeder on Facebook and sent a $300 deposit.

When it came time to get the dog, there was a problem.

Consumer experts with the Better Business Bureau say that’s a red flag.

“They start tacking on more charges for a heated crate or for transportation,” said Melanie McGovern.

Before sending money, research the breeder and read reviews.

Don’t let Scrooge drain your gift cards. This is when someone steals the card's info before it's sold and takes the money once the card is activated. Buy cards directly from the retailer and always get the receipt. If you receive gift cards, treat them like cash and spend them ASAP.

Be very careful when scrolling and shopping on social media. A little research on the retailer could save you money. Check reviews and on a search engine, plug in the word scam or fraud next to the retailer, and make sure it’s real. Watch out for low prices that seem too good to be true.

“A lot of times we get these reports after the holidays because they didn't receive the item or they received the wrong item and can't return it or their credit card was charged more than they thought,” McGovern added.

Things to keep in mind to ensure your holidays are filled with merriment and free from scams.