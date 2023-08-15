Here are a few tips on what to consider when furnishing your first apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s that time of year when college and grad students are moving in and furnishing their college apartments. What are the must-haves and how can you save money?

College roommates, Arthur Panetta and Cooper Rookwood shared a mini fridge in their dorm room and this year it’s traveling with them to their first apartment.

No matter where you’re living, some type of refrigerator is a must and if space is an issue, a mini fridge can be a good option. Consumer Reports says they’re convenient and can help cut down on food costs –

“A mini fridge allows you to stash some snacks, drinks, and a meal or two so you don’t have to spend all your money on meals at the dining hall,” said Tanya Christian.

Whether you’re on or off campus, a coffee maker can keep you from overspending at the cafe.

“You might think a single-serve is the way to go but many are pricey and that doesn’t factor into the cost of the pods which are also wasteful if you can’t recycle them,” Christian said.

Reduce waste and have enough coffee for your roommates with the Hamilton Beach. It costs less than $30!

And if a mug of tea feels more like home, an electric kettle like the top-rated Secura heats up fast and is easy to clean.

And finally, when you want to kind of cook in your first place, consider a toaster oven.

“Yeah, instead of a microwave you may want to consider a toaster oven; they're much more versatile," Christian added. "And these days, air fryer toaster ovens are very popular so you get three appliances in one.”

Now all your student will need to do is learn how to clean up that kitchen!

Consumer Reports recently tested washable rugs like Ruggables that can be easily washed and found they can definitely make a room look nicer. But they can also be quite pricey especially for a student, so instead, check the label on regular rugs or consider other washable fabrics like cotton.