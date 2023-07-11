Keeping your home cool in the summer heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Weather experts are predicting another scorcher of a summer for many parts of North America. With many of us still reeling from winter heating costs, now is the time to make sure your AC is running as efficiently as possible.

Consumer Reports reveals some simple summer DIY tips, plus which ACs score the best from its latest round of tests.

“Most air conditioners will cool your space but the best will do it quickly and quietly,” said Chris Regan.

Performance matters when it comes to window ACs. But before you buy, it’s important to size up your space. An A/C that’s too small will be underpowered and it will never keep up on those hot days.

However, if you go too large, it might cycle too quickly and not dry out the air, leaving your space a little humid.

This LG earns top scores for cooling rooms under 250 square feet in under 15 minutes. For medium-sized rooms - this Midea is a great option. And for larger rooms, consider this Frigidaire.

What about central AC?

“We have survey data from thousands of our members where we look at how reliable certain brands are and how satisfied our members are with those brands,” Regan added.

Several brands stand out in the survey for reliability and owner satisfaction, including, Armstrong, Ducane, American Standard, Bryant, Carrier, Lennox and Trane.

But even the best AC can struggle to keep cool when outside temps soar! To save energy and money, Consumer Reports has some tips.

“Use the weather stripping and the foam panels that are supplied with that unit,” Regan continued.

About once a month remove the filter, vacuum it gently and then wash it with soap and water. When your central AC filter needs to be replaced, this Filtrete fits most HVAC systems.

Wondering whether a portable air conditioner is the way to go? CR says this type is often pricier and isn’t as efficient compared to window ACs but for some it’s the only option.