New parents bombarded with misleading posts about infant sleep safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New parents are bombarded with misleading posts and images about what’s safe when it comes to infant sleep.

That’s according to a new investigation by Consumer Reports. Information shared by social media influencers, AI chatbots, and even retailers may be confusing parents and putting babies at risk.

Shayna Raphael’s journey to becoming a sleep safety advocate began with a tragedy.

When her daughter Claire died at daycare, sleeping on a soft mattress meant for adults.

“Had she been in a safe sleep environment, had she been in the crib that we thought she was sleeping in, she would still be here today,” said Raphael.

Shayna set up a nonprofit in her daughter’s name, the Claire Bear Foundation. She posts safety tips and answers questions on Instagram and TikTok.

But not everyone on social media has safety as their top priority. Recent studies found more than nine out of ten infant sleep images shared on Instagram were unsafe, based on long-established scientific safe-sleep guidelines! This includes babies sleeping on their stomachs or with pillows, blankets, or stuffed animals.

“Sometimes we have people giving information that is in direct contrast to what those specialists and experts are saying," said Raphael.

And, Consumer Reports says, it’s not just influencers sharing unsafe sleep information. – Some online retailers are sending mixed messages as well.

“You might see a listing for a baby lounger that says in the description, “this is not safe for infant sleep,” but next to that you’ll see a product photo with a sleeping baby in it," said Consumer Reports' Lauren Kirchner. "So which one is a sleep-deprived parent going to remember?”

Another source of misinformation? AI chat programs sometimes recommend sleep solutions that have been linked to an increased risk of infant mortality.

“Online tools like AI, search, and social media tend to give you the answers you want to hear, and those might be different from what the evidence shows is actually safe,” Kirchner added.

Following safe sleep practices every night and for every nap can help keep your infant safe and prevent the risk of sleep-related deaths.

No matter what you see on social media, remember the ABCs of safe sleep: Babies should be put down Alone, on their Backs, in a flat Crib or bassinet.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.