Spend less this year on spring cleaning with these helpful tips

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s time to tidy up your home with spring cleaning. And you can do it on a budget. But with so many cleaners on store shelves, how do you know which ones are worth buying?

Consumer Reports put them to the test. And so here's what they found are some of the best paper towels to multi-purpose cleaners and tried and true cleaning hacks.

When every penny counts, there’s nothing more annoying than spending money and time on a cleaning product that doesn’t get the job done.

That’s why Consumer Reports expert product testers make messes in Consumer Reports labs and sometimes, in their own homes, to help you find the best products for your money.

Let’s start with a must-have: paper towels. As you probably know, there can be a big difference in brands. Consumer Reports tests show Bounty Select-A-Size Sheets is tops for its impressive scrubbing strength.

“Bounty might be one of the more expensive brands, but the towels absorb so well, you can wring them out and reuse them," said Jodhaira Rodriguez. "So you might actually be saving money in the long run.”

Multi-purpose cleaners are the way to go if you’re on a tight budget. Consumer Reports says Mr. Clean’s Clean Freak spray, at five dollars a bottle, is a favorite. It effortlessly cleans most surfaces and features a power nozzle that lets you control the amount of spray.

Another winner, Walmart’s Great Value Multi-Purpose Cleaner for three dollars. It tackles most jobs, but shines brightest when cleaning glass.

Another three-dollar deal – Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner. It also tackles chrome, tile, and porcelain—on top of cleaning mirrors and other glass, where it dries in a flash.

If you mean business this spring and need a new vacuum, A Consumer Reports Best Buy is this bagless Shark Navigator NV360 sold at Walmart, Amazon, Target and Home Depot for under $130.

For those tough, greasy kitchen spots … a little baking soda and water can go a long way. Buy a sponge that can handle it.

“Scrub Daddy Sponge Daddy requires a little elbow grease, but it was great getting the remnants of grape juice out of the bottom of a glass,” said Rodriguez.

Finally, perk up your coffee machine for spring. For most models you can run a mixture of white vinegar and water through the machine, but check your manual. Run a brew cycle halfway. Let it sit for up to an hour. Then finish the cycle, and rinse with two to three cycles of fresh water.

Don't forget to change your air filters. You can simply wipe down most prefilters, but the main HEPA filter should be replaced about every six to 12 months.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.