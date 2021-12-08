Pandemic rewrites the rules on how much to tip

People may want to consider being more generous when they decide to tip for the holidays.

Laura Benkahla is a salon owner who has really felt the effects of the pandemic at her salon, Beneath the Crown.

"A lot of people left the industry because there was no guarantee that you were ever going to get back to work and it was scary," she said.

Now that she is back to work, she stresses to her customers that anything extra would be really appreciated.

"You know, it's it's just a nice little gift to your stylist for taking care of you," she said.

But besides stylists who've been working so hard the past year and a half, who else should get a little something extra in the tip jar this year?

In general, it's a nice gesture to tip people who are providing one-time services and services throughout the year.

How much you should give?

Most experts say, if you can afford it, you should typically tip:

The price of a haircut to your stylist

The cost of one session to a trainer

$25 to $70 to a day care teacher

$50 to a housekeeper

$20 to a mail carrier or trash collector

But if you can afford more this pandemic year, they would all appreciate a bit extra, since many lost money due to the impact of COVID-19.

One thing to consider is that in some cases, there are rules and regulations around the kinds of tips that people can receive.

For example, teachers and postal workers are not supposed to accept gifts above a certain amount. Many can't accept gifts more than a $20 in value.

So you may want to do a little asking around -- from neighbors and fellow parents -- so you don't waste your money.

