These are the deals you should look for on Black Friday

It may not even be Black Friday, but toys, electronics, appliances and clothes are already on sale.

Meg Streit, editor-in-chief of the E.W. Scripps Company's Simplemost Media and Don't Waste Your Money, said Black Friday is more than just a day, adding it's become a season.

From mom-and-pop stores to big-box retailers, she said, "they all want to get in on the Black Friday action."

What to buy this week

Streit says this is the week to buy electronics, including laptops, TVs, iPhones, iPads and gaming systems.

It is one of the few times of the year when shoppers will find discounts of up to $100 on Apple products, such as iPads and the Apple Watch.

Shoppers will find some of the best prices of the year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox bundles, often with "Madden" or "Call of Duty" included for $499.

Another big category, Streit says, is small appliances.

"You will find great deals on robot vacuums," she said. Streit added that shoppers should also look for deals on power tools, blenders, slow cookers and TVs.

Most major retailers are offering 65-inch 4K TVs for around $300.

Things not to buy this week

Black Friday traditionally is not the best time to buy bedding or exercise equipment. Those items are typically marked down more in January.

Shoppers will also likely find more travel deals on Cyber Monday or Travel Tuesday next week.

Experts say it's important to go into the shopping season with a plan, so you don't overspend.

"It's not actually a deal if you weren't planning to buy it," Streit cautioned.

It's good advice; that way you don't waste your money.

