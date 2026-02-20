Nashville establishes commission to review NES's winter storm response

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Now that the ice has melted and the power is back on, Nashville leaders are focused on accountability for the city's Electric Service.

A newly established commission will have to answer a critical question: Did Nashville Electric Service do a good enough job before, during and after the winter storm?

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell laid out the details of the plan at a news conference this morning. The commission's final report is due by August 2026 and will examine how both NES and Metro government handled the storm.

"Because we know there will be another emergency, another flood, another unprecedented weather event, a crisis of some other kind I want us to identify lessons learned now to do even better the next time," O'Connell said. "We need accountability."

The NES board is conducting their own independent assessment and coordinating with Tennessee legislators. State Republicans have said they want to make decisions about the utility's future before the legislative session ends.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."