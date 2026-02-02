Nashville Mayor says NES is 'unequipped to communicate about a crisis'

Mayor Freddie O’Connell said Sunday that both the pace of power restoration and the communication surrounding it have failed to meet expectations, following a meeting with Nashville Electric Service leadership.

O’Connell said he and members of the mayor’s office met with NES leaders and other Metro officials to reiterate concerns raised by residents after days without power following last week’s ice storm.

The mayor said NES was not equipped to communicate effectively during a crisis and criticized the utility for withholding internal outlook details that could have shaped public guidance earlier in the recovery.

"Nashvillians can’t get the last week back—nights huddled under blankets, unplanned shelter or hotel stays, the uncertainty and fear of not knowing what’s happening and how long it will take to simply return home,” O’Connell said, calling the lack of transparency "unacceptable."

NES leadership told the mayor there are no additional barriers Metro could remove to speed up restoration. O’Connell said the utility expects to add about 500 additional linemen within the next 24 hours and has improved its restoration estimates. He said he pressed NES to exceed even its most optimistic timelines and vowed to hold the utility accountable.

O’Connell also acknowledged the work of line crews, thanking those working around the clock to restore power across the city.

Read his full statement below: