Nashville Rescue Mission honors courage of employee shot multiple times in line of duty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville Rescue Mission employee is recovering in the hospital after being shot nearly a dozen times while on duty.

Metro police say Cedrick Wilson was targeted on May 12 after the gunman refused to follow his instructions at the Nashville Rescue Mission.

"Cedrick is well loved here at the mission, not only by the staff, but by the guest and the program participants as well," said Glenn Cranfield, CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission.

Wilson had been a fixture and leader at the Nashville Rescue Mission for more than three years, helping provide meals, bed tickets, and clothing to hundreds seeking help.

Cranfield said Wilson acted bravely and courageously during the May 12 incident.

"We felt helpless, but we did know we could pray for him and for the staff and that God would protect him," Cranfield said.

The nonprofit said Wilson was targeted when he asked Tadarius Milan Hunt, 29, to leave an area. When Wilson was leaving his shift for the parking lot, he was shot multiple times in the chest.

"It's just a miracle of God that he had so many gunshot wounds, but it's still alive and with us, and we're so grateful and thankful for that," Cranfield said.

A day after the shooting, Metro police found Hunt on Division Street. Dash camera video shows the shootout where Hunt fired at police, with a bullet grazing officer Clayton Lewis's leg.

Despite his injuries, Cranfield said Wilson remained hopeful in the hospital.

"I was able to spend some time with him at the hospital. He's grateful and so very thankful for his rescue mission, family, and grateful for all the people who came to help out the first responders, the people at the hospital," Cranfield said.

While vigilance at the mission may be stepped up after the shooting, Cranfield says they continue their mission in honor of Wilson's strength and compassion.

"Hope lives here, and Cedrick's condition gives us a lot of reason to hope," Cranfield said.

"Cedrick is such a sweet man, his smile lights up a room. I wish we could bottle his smile, and everyone gets to see it. It's just incredible," Cranfield said.

All week, the mission has been receiving calls with well-wishes for Wilson, with people offering prayers, flowers, and donations on his behalf.

This story was reported by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

