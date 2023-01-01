Nathan Wilburn

Nathan started his television career in Bowling Green KY after graduating from Full Sail University in 2002. His journey at NewsChannel 5 started in 2007 when he accepted a position running studio cameras and ingesting media. He has had many titles since he started, with the newest being Client Content Producer/Host.

Nathan was born and raised in the small Kentucky towns of Burkesville & Glasgow. In his free time, he enjoys listening to music, grilling, and hanging with friends and family by the pool.

A perfect day includes all three. He also enjoys new adventures, whether it’s wandering the streets of a foreign city or floating the streams Kentucky & Tennessee.