Netflix plans to open Netflix House retail stores in 2025

After announcing the official end to their DVD service and moving to streaming-only, Netflix is making moves to do more than just stay on your TV screen.

The streaming service is developing plans for “Netflix House,” which Bloomberg reports will be retail locations with merchandise, themed food and even experiences based on Netflix’s most popular shows.

While there aren’t many details at the moment, including where the stores will be, two are set to open in the U.S. in 2025. Along with buying merchandise for your favorite shows or enjoying themed treats, Netflix’s VP of consumer products, Josh Simon, told Bloomberg there will also be live performances and a “Squid Games” obstacle course.

“We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level,” Simon said.

The announcement comes just months after Netflix unveiled a pop-up restaurant featuring chefs from some of their culinary shows.

The Netflix Bites restaurant was open June 30-Sept. 30. Netflix’s first-ever culinary space, it featured food from eight chefs, including Curtis Stone from “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend,” Rodney Scott from “Chef’s Table: BBQ” and Andrew Zimmern of “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.”

There were also desserts from Nadiya Hussain of “Nadiya Bakes” and Jacques Torres from “Nailed It!,” while mixologists from Netflix’s “Drink Masters” served cocktails.

While you wait for more news on when you can shop for Netflix merchandise in person, you can shop right online now. The Netflix Merch Store has products from multiple shows on the streaming service, from “Stranger Things” to “Bridgerton” and even some merch from films like Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical.”

Which Netflix show is your favorite?

