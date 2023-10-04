The best electric toothbrushes for keeping your teeth healthy, according to experts

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

For years, I resisted my dental hygienist’s suggestion to buy an electric toothbrush. To me, it seemed like a lazy person’s crutch — something you used if you couldn’t manage two minutes of brushing your teeth on your own. Then, last year, I gave in and bought an Oral-B electric toothbrush.

Just one brushing session in, I couldn’t believe the difference. My teeth were dentist-office-clean!

“An electric toothbrush’s rotating brush will clean your teeth better than a manual because your hand cannot reproduce that motion,” says Dr. Irina Kessler of New York Family Dental Arts in New York City. “It’s giving you a better cleaning every time you brush.”

In other words, this is simply one of those things that machines do better than people. So if you’re still using a manual toothbrush, it’s time to consider an electric upgrade.

Before you start shopping, keep a few things in mind. First of all, there are two main types: oscillating/rotating toothbrushes and sonic toothbrushes — which emit sonic waves that cause the bristles to rotate through vibration.

The main difference is that sonic toothbrushes are faster (up to 30,000 brushes per minute versus up to 7,500 rotations per minute). But dentists consider both types to be equally effective.

Dentists also tend to agree on this: You can’t go wrong if you buy one of the two dominant brands, Oral-B or Philips Sonicare. Oral-B uses oscillating/rotating/pulsing technology, while Sonicare uses sonic waves. But there are several other toothbrush manufacturers producing great brushes with these two technologies.

Long story short, you’re about to face a myriad of choices. But don’t panic! “The best electric toothbrush, ultimately, is one that gets used two to three times per day,” says Dr. Jordan Weber of Burlington Dental Center in Burlington, Kansas. In other words, the advice is much like it is if you’re hunting for the best water flosser: Just find one you’ll want to use, and you’ll be fine.

Jump To: Best Overall Oral-B | Best Overall Philips Sonicare | Best Oral-B for Kids | Best Philips Sonicare for Kids | Best Splurge | Best Budget | Best for Sensitive Teeth | Best for Braces | Best for Travel | Best Eco-Friendly | Best Silicone

Based on information from six dentists, we chose the best options in electric toothbrushes in several categories. We began by establishing the most important factors to consider. They are as follows:

What To Look For

Professionally Certified/Trusted Brand

All of the dentists surveyed were comfortable recommending electric toothbrushes by Oral-B and Sonicare. “Your safest bet is to opt for electric toothbrushes from well-known and established brands that have a proven track record in oral care,” says Dr. Jennifer Silver, a dentist with Macleod Trail Dental in Alberta, Canada.

“I always get asked about brands that are commonly visible on social media like Burst or Quip,” says Dr. Lawrence Fung of Silicon Beach Dental in Culver City, California. “The packaging is great, the size of the brushes are fantastic for traveling, but they tend to be less effective than a more robust option like Oral-B or Sonicare.”

That said, they are not the only companies producing quality toothbrushes. “You can tell if a toothbrush is clinically effective by going to ADA.org and looking at the ADA Seal Category section,” Kessler says. “This site shows the toothbrushes currently holding the ADA Seal of Acceptance. This seal signifies the toothbrush’s safety and effectiveness in eliminating plaque and minimizing gingivitis.”

So, if you want to buy a toothbrush that’s not made by Oral-B or Sonicare, just be sure to check whether the brush has received the seal. For example, the Quip has the ADA seal, and (as of right now) Burst does not have the ADA seal.

Mode of Action

When choosing an electric toothbrush, you will purchase one that works by rotating, oscillating and pulsing — or one that works by sonic vibrations. Both are equally effective.

Brush Movement Modes

Oftentimes, the higher the quality (and the price tag) of the toothbrush, the more brushing modes it has.

There are up to eight modes available on Oral-B electric brushes, depending on which toothbrush model you buy. They include Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Super Sensitive, Whitening, Pro Clean, Intense and Tongue Clean.

Sonicare toothbrushes also come in increasingly expensive models with an increasing number of modes: Deep Clean, Deep Clean+, White, Polish, Gum Care, Gum Health, Sensitive and Tongue.

The dentists surveyed universally agreed that the most important factors in oral hygiene are good technique and brushing for the full two minutes — but having different brushing modes can be very helpful.

Kessler says that when shopping for an electric toothbrush, “look for a variety of brushing modes that cater to specific needs, such as sensitivity, teeth whitening, or gum massage.”

“For those with [teeth and gum] sensitivity, consider a toothbrush with a sensitive cleaning mode,” Silver says. “Sonic toothbrushes, in particular, can be gentler while still delivering effective cleaning.”

Quality and Variety of Brush Heads

Oral-B mostly tends to have round brush heads, while Sonicare has diamond-shaped or oval heads. “Round brush heads are best for reaching all areas of the mouth, and oval brush heads work best for people who have limited jaw mobility,” Kessler says.

Other considerations regarding brush heads are the ability to change them for different needs and the bristle stiffness.

Fung says that one of the must-have features of an electronic toothbrush is “the ability to change heads to ones that are more applicable to your specific gum health needs. For those who have recession and sensitive teeth, sensitive heads would be better.”

“There is a variety of bristle stiffness with electric toothbrushes,” Kessler says. “It is recommended to get soft bristles because they are gentle on the gums and tooth enamel, reducing the risk of causing damage or abrasion, and they effectively remove plaque and debris without causing irritation or discomfort.”

Fung concurs: “When picking a toothbrush head, softer is better always.”

Special Features

There are a number of special features available in electric toothbrushes. Some are considered important by dentists, while others are less necessary and merely drive up the price.

“I always recommend a toothbrush with a rechargeable battery so it’s consistent in its performance,” says Dr. Steven Cohen of Livingston Smiles, a cosmetic dentistry practice in Livingston, New Jersey. “Traditional battery-operated toothbrushes degrade over usage and their performance varies after each use, decreasing in its efficacy.”

Kessler recommends looking for an electronic toothbrush with “pressure sensors [that] will alert you when you’re applying excessive force.” Also: “A timer to tell you how long to brush a quadrant of your mouth. And digital prompts that remind you to replace the brush head.”

Fung cautions that you don’t necessarily have to “pay a higher price for unnecessary things like a fancier handle or a bluetooth connection — unless you really want an app to track your toothbrushing habits.”

Cost

Electric toothbrushes range in price from about $10 to $400. The dentists surveyed were less concerned with price, and more concerned that their patients use the brushes correctly and often. None said that you need to spend hundreds on a toothbrush

“Oral-B products are widely regarded as the best overall electric toothbrushes for most people,” Weber says. “And they make a number of great toothbrushes that retail for less than $120.”

Here are the best toothbrushes in several categories, according to dentists:

Our Recommendations for Best Electric Toothbrushes

1. Best Overall Oral-B — Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush

$79 at Amazon $78 at Walmart

Professionally Certified/Trusted Brand: ADA Seal | Mode of Action: Oscillating/rotating | Brush Movement Modes: 3 modes — Daily Clean, Sensitive, Whitening | Brush Heads: Round head (not compatible with all other Oral-B brush heads); brush head replacement reminder | Special Features: 2-minute brushing timer (30 seconds for each of four quadrants), pressure sensor, 1 lithium Ion battery included | Cost: $75-$80 (Amazon and Walmart)

“This iO Series toothbrush is a great option for anyone that wants to spend less than $100 and doesn’t need a huge amount of features,” Weber says. And Kessler says she personally uses an Oral-B series toothbrush.

Pros : Trusted brand, 2-minute timer, alert to change heads, pressure sensor

: Trusted brand, 2-minute timer, alert to change heads, pressure sensor Cons: Requires iO specific heads, cost (about $12.50 or more for two replacement brush heads) adds up over time

2. Best Overall Philips Sonicare — Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush DiamondClean

$99 at Amazon $99 at Walmart

Professionally Certified/Trusted Brand: ADA Seal | Mode of Action: Sonic | Brush Movement Modes: 1 mode, 2 intensity settings | Brush Heads: Diamond-shaped head (compatible with all other Sonicare brush heads); brush head replacement reminder | Special Features: 2-minute brushing timer (30 seconds for each of four quadrants), pressure sensor, corded electric and battery-powered, travel case | Cost: $99.99 (Amazon and Walmart)

“Sonicare is always on the leading edge of toothbrush technology and ease of use,” says Dr. Tyler Hales of Facer, Hales, Parker Dentistry, a cosmetic dentistry practice based in South Orange County, California. “This is an amazing toothbrush that leaves your teeth feeling clean every time.”

While this basic version of the DiamondClean only has one mode, “it has everything you need, it’s from a reliable manufacturer, and still costs less than $100,” Weber says.

Pros : Trusted brand, 2-minute timer, alert to change heads, pressure sensor

: Trusted brand, 2-minute timer, alert to change heads, pressure sensor Cons: Just one cleaning mode, slightly pricier than Oral-B’s equivalent

3. Best Oral-B for Kids — Oral-B Electric Toothbrush for Kids 6+

$60 at Amazon $60 at Target

Professionally certified / Trusted brand: ADA Seal | Mode of Action: Oscillating/rotating | Brush Movement Modes: 1 mode (gentle mode) | Brush Heads: Comes with 2 extra brush heads, compatible with a variety of Oral B brush heads, extra-soft bristles | Special Features: 2-minute brushing timer (30 seconds for each of four quadrants), pressure sensor, corded electric and battery-powered | Cost: $49.99-$59.99 (Amazon and Target)

With extra-soft bristles and a timer to help kids learn how long they should be brushing, this children’s toothbrush for kids ages 6 and older is considered by many dentists to be the best on the market. Oral B is a “trusted choice in children’s oral care,” Silver says.

It comes in themes for kids, including Minnie Mouse, Star Wars and a cute tooth theme, and dentists say the theme choices are more than just a bonus. “Generally speaking, I think children build better oral hygiene habits when they like their toothbrushes,” Cohen says. “It’s helpful that TV programs and movies with their favorite characters have collaborations with top-performing electric toothbrush companies.”

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.