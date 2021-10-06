New Kids On The Block Tour Announced With Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue

You won’t need to sit in front of the radio with two fingers on the tape recorder to get in on this mixtape. The New Kids on the Block have announced a tour for 2022, and it’s a true blast from the past, in the best of ways. Dubbed “MixTape 2022,” the lineup will include Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

In a statement, founding NKOTB member Donnie Wahlberg said there was good reason for the name, which they also used for the band’s tour three years prior.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Wahlberg said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

The group announced the upcoming New Kids on the Block tour on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Oct. 4 and followed up with social media posts.

“Getting that confetti ready because we’re coming to a stage near you in 2022,” tweeted @NKOTB. “We’re bringin’ our friends @TheSaltNPepa, @rickastley and @EnVogueMusic along for the ride!”

Getting that confetti ready because we’re coming to a stage near you in 2022!! We’re bringin’ our friends @TheSaltNPepa, @rickastley and @EnVogueMusic along for the ride! Sign up for Block Nation in order to get presale access here: https://t.co/WaKzEi6zrF #MixtapeTour2022 pic.twitter.com/5FKeoI8JJv — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) October 4, 2021

The 2019 New Kids on the Block tour, which featured Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Naughty By Nature and Debbie Gibson, grossed $53.2 million, sold more than 650,000 tickets and was the group’s most significant success since reuniting in 2008.

New Kids On The Block Tour Details

NKOTB will perform fan favorites such as “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)” and “Step By Step.” Salt-N-Pepa, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 and will dedicate their Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2022, will delight the audience with songs such as “Push It,” “Shoop” and “Whatta Man.”

Rick Astley, who has captured the attention of current generations on YouTube and TikTok, will perform hits such as “Never Gonna Give You Up” and “Together Forever.” En Vogue, who celebrated the 30th anniversary of their first album in April and appeared with Salt-N-Pepa in “Coming 2 America,” will sing hits like “Don’t Let Go [Love]” and “Free Your Mind.”

The New Kids on the Block tour will kick off in May of 2022 and run through July at the following venues.

May 10, 2022, at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati

May 12, 2022, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

May 13, 2022, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

May 14, 2022, at Enterprise Center in St Louis

May 15, 2022, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

May 16, 2022, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City

May 18, 2022, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans

May 19, 2022, at Toyota Center in Houston

May 20, 2022, at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg

May 21, 2022, at AT&T Center in San Antonio

May 22, 2022, at American Airlines Center in Dallas

May 25, 2022, at Footprint Center in Phoenix

May 26, 2022, at Viejas Arena in San Diego

May 27, 2022, at Staples Center in Los Angeles

May 28, 2022, at Honda Center in Anaheim, California

May 29, 2022, at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas

May 31, 2022, at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

June 1, 2022, at SAP Center At San Jose in San Jose, California

June 2, 2022, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

June 4, 2022, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

June 5, 2022, at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

June 6, 2022, at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington

June 7, 2022, at Ford Idaho Center in Boise, Idaho

June 8, 2022, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

June 10, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver

June 11, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

June 12, 2022, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

June 14, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minneapolis

June 15, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

June 16, 2022, at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan

June 17, 2022, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

June 21, 2022, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland

June 22, 2022, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

June 23, 2022, at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

June 24, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

June 25, 2022, at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio

June 26, 2022, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

June 29, 2022, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia

June 30, 2022, at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

July 1, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

July 2, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

July 3, 2022, at Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey

July 6, 2022, at Bon Secours Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

July 7, 2022, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

July 8, 2022, at Vystar Memorial Coliseum in Jacksonville, Florida

July 9, 2022, at FLA Live Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

July 10, 2022, at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

July 12, 2022, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

July 14, 2022, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

July 15, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston

July 17, 2022, at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

July 19, 2022, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

July 21, 2022, at Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania

July 22, 2022, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

July 23, 2022, at Capital One Arena in Washington

Note that this lineup is subject to change without notice.

Tickets will go on sale Oct. 8 at Ticketmaster, and you can get information on VIP packages and New Kids on the Block fan club pre-sales at nkotb.com.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.