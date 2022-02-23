New ‘Parks And Recreation’ Board Game Takes You Back To Pawnee

If you’ve ever wished your favorite television characters were also your co-workers, there are some new board games hitting store shelves this year that will get you one little step closer to that dream.

Two new board games inspired by two of the best workplace comedies ever are hitting shelves. The Parks and Recreation Party Game and Ted Lasso Party Game from Funko will put players in the role of their favorite characters while bringing their stories to life.

Kicking it off at Pawnee City Hall, the Parks and Recreation Party Game will have you reliving your favorite moments from the NBC sitcom, all while remembering what’s important in life: friends, waffles and work. For three to six players, the game lets each person will pick one of Pawnee’s famous Parks and Rec projects, make deals and recruit help. Players need to work with their “colleagues,” but the more credit they take, the more rewards they’ll earn. When Li’l Sebastian is done eating, the game ends, and whoever has the best waffles wins!

The game includes an adorable Li’l Sebastian figure and original art in the style of Pawnee’s historic murals, plus each card has a quote from the show. Players can choose to be Leslie, April, Donna, Ron, Tom or Andy, with visitors like Ann and Jean-Ralphio changing up the game. It will hit store shelves in spring 2022 for $19.99.

If you’re a fan of the Emmy-winning series “Ted Lasso” from Apple TV+, the Ted Lasso Party Game will put players on the title character’s coaching staff while they each choose how to help friends and footballers. For two to six players ages 10 and up, the game features fan-favorite characters, events and memorable quotes from the show with cooperative, feel-good gameplay that has players rolling a unique soccer ball die inside AFC Richmond’s stadium.

The game includes a pink biscuit box to draw tiles from and a free timer app is available to download and enhance the game with themed sound effects. The game will hit store shelves nationwide in summer 2022 for $19.99.

If these shows aren’t your cup of hot, brown water, Funko Games also has a handful of other titles based on television and movie favorites including “Seinfeld” and films like “The Goonies,” “Fast & Furious,” “Back to the Future” and “E.T.”

