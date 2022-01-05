Get Your Valentine’s Day Candy Fix With New Reese’s Treats

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you didn’t get your fill of chocolate and sweets in December, buckle up for the next sugar-centric holidays, as Hershey’s is already announcing its Valentine’s Day and Easter candy.

For both holidays, the brand will be offering new treats alongside old favorites, like Reese’s hearts and eggs and Cadbury Creme Eggs.

Along with Reese’s milk chocolate heart shapes, you’ll find two new Reese’s products for Valentine’s Day: Blossom-top Miniature Cups and White Creme Hearts. The miniature cups have a layer of light pink creme and are wrapped in flowery silver and purple foils, while the Reese’s White Creme Hearts feature peanut butter coated in white creme.

Both the miniature cups and the white hearts will only be around through Valentine’s Day.

Hershey's

Other Valentine’s Day treats from Hershey’s include new Cookies ‘N’ Creme Hearts and the return of Hershey’s Kisses Meltaway Roses.

The Meltaway Roses, which were new last year, are wrapped in a red rose print foil and include a rich chocolate cream inside each Kiss.

Hershey's

Other Valentine’s Day goodies available now in the candy aisle include dark chocolate York peppermint hearts, raspberry creme Kit Kat miniatures and sweet pink strawberry and cream truffles from Lindt.

Once the Valentine’s Day candy is off shelves, you’ll find new Easter treats, including Whoppers Bunny Tails, Cookies ‘N’ Creme Polka Dot Eggs and a cookies and creme bunny, which is made with pink, purple and blue cookie pieces.

There will also be a new Kisses flavor that’s perfect for anyone who eats the frosting off cupcakes first: Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Vanilla Frosting Flavored Creme. The Kisses are wrapped in adorable plaid foils and filled with creme that tastes like vanilla frosting.

The Kisses would make a cute treat for candy bowls and Easter baskets, and they could even work as a dessert topping for springtime cupcakes.

Hershey's

Which Valentine’s Day and Easter treats are you most excited to try?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.