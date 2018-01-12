Crews Respond To Nashville House Fire

Light Drizzle
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Nashville on Granny White Pike.
The home is located on the 5600 block of Granny White Pike. It was reported at 5:17 p.m.
A video from the area shows large flames coming from the home as fire trucks arrive.
Authorities confirmed one person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Further details were not immediately available.
Fire is out at this house fire in the 5600 block of Granny White Pike in Brentwood. One person taken to the hosptial. Traffic has been rerouted. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/rMDyA15Pqi— Brandon Marshall (@NC5_BMarshall) January 12, 2018
