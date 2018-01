LA VERGNE, Tenn. - Police in La Vergne responded to the scene of a shooting where one person was injured.

It happened at Kings-ridge Apartments off of Waldron Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower torso, but is expected to survive.

Detectives named the suspect as 19-year-old Jason Hill, who was last seen with a woman in a 4-door Nissan. They had not yet released a photo of that suspect.