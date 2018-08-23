'Black Rifle Coffee' Opens Roasting Facility In Manchester

MANCHESTER, Tenn. - Black Rifle Coffee Company is celebrating their grand opening in Manchester, Tennessee.

"Our fulfillment center is in Mt. Juliet," said General Manager, Amanda Higgins. "It made sense for us to have a coffee roasting facility in the vicinity. And it’s a great fit, right? Coffee County. Perfect location."

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Black Rifle was founded by former Green Beret, Evan Hafer. It's a veteran-owned business, dedicated to giving back to first-responders.

"We are about 70 percent veteran-based for employees. We’re pro-America and Second Amendment," Higgins said. "Our initial commitment is 52 employees with an investment of $6 million. We currently have 17 employees and will be ramping-up."

Larz Rasmussen is a head roaster. He's also a Navy veteran who spent four years stationed in Japan.

"Takes a lot of care and finesse to get a good roasted cup of coffee," he said.

Higgins says Black Rifle Coffee is a marketing company that sells coffee. She says supporting their blends help support those who've served on the front lines.

"We've been in Iraq, Afghanistan, all over the world. Really doing good things for America so we look at this as our time to give back and stand for something we believe in," she said.

