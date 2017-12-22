'Bologna Bandit' Strikes Several Homes, Churches

CROFTON, Ky. - Officials with the Christian County Sheriff's Office have been investigating a string of break-ins at churches and homes by someone several residents have named the "bologna bandit."
A CCSO spokesperson told NewsChannel 5 that patrols have stepped up their presence in Crofton after the increase in burglaries within the last month.
"Lord, why can't we catch this guy?" Lighthouse of Crofton Assembly of God Church Pastor George Linton jokingly asked.
Pastor Linton's church has been broken into for the second time in only five days.
The culprit ransacked his office, shattered a sanctuary window, and broke through the back door.
Despite the trouble to get in, the person responsible only stole a total of four packs of bologna, a block of cheese, and bread during both burglaries.
"We've nicknamed this guy the 'bologna bandit' because that's all he's taken since he's been here. Our church is about feeding people, so if he's hungry, don't kick in the door. Just come ask me, and I'll feed you," said Linton.
The pastor called the crook the bologna bandit because only 4 packs of bologna were stolen during both burglaries. Officials suspect it’s the same person behind several church, home break-ins in the last month. @NC5pic.twitter.com/Mr5OUIEbaF