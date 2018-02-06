'Cuddle Gram' Sends Love & Cuddles To Your Valentine

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - The Williamson County Animal Center offered a Valentine's Day special called "Cuddle Grams."

People can order a Cuddle Gram for their valentine, which gives them time to cuddle with a kitten or puppy for 15 minutes.

For a $100 donation the shelter worker will bring the cute animal to the person's work or home for their allotted cuddle time, a personalized card and a rose.

For a $125 donation, people can send the Cuddle Gram, plus sponsor the adoption of a shelter pet in your loved one’s name.

Deliveries will be restricted to Franklin and Brentwood and must take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on February 14, 2018. Space is limited.

Proceeds from WCAC’s Valentine’s Day Cuddle Grams will go to the shelter’s medical fund to provide specialized surgeries and treatments for animals in our care.

To order your Cuddle Gram, call the shelter at (615) 790-5590 by February 13 or stop by our office.