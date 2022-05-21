1,300 cyclists expected to ride in Saturday's Tour de Nash.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 18th Annual Tour de Nash is happening Saturday, May 21 throughout downtown Nashville. More than 1,300 cyclists are expected to participate.

Tour de Nash is hosted by Walk Bike Nashville. The event is all about hopping on a bike and getting to know everything Nashville has to offer for bicyclists. It’s not a race, but a ride around town and most will be starting between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Four different tours are offered ranging from a two-mile kids tour up to a 45-mile grand tour for adults.

Lindsey Ganson with Walk Bike Nashville said every year, the city is building more biking infrastructure, which is encouraging more people to use a bike and ditch their cars for transportation.

If someone doesn’t own a bike, she said the city’s bike-share program is back open with stations planted all throughout the city.

Saturday's event is open to all ages and abilities, they just want people to have fun.

“It’s not uncommon to see a grandfather, a father and a son all riding together and that just warms the heart to know that multi-generations of the same family can get out and enjoy Nashville by bike," said Ganson.