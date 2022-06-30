Nearly $2 million loan to improve water infrastructure in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly $2 million will be headed to the town of Smyrna for water improvements.

Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced on Thursday that a $1.76 million loan will go to the town to improve water infrastructure.

“We are pleased we can assist communities with these loans as they make infrastructure more affordable,” Lee said. “It is important that Tennesseans receive reliable services, and we are grateful to the local officials working to provide them.”

“Water infrastructure is crucial,” Salyers said. “We are glad we can make these loans available, and we look forward to the results that will come from this assistance.”

The loan comes from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan program which addresses improvements to the wastewater collection system.