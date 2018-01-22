1 Arrested, 1 Injured In Warren County, Kentucky Incident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - One man was arrested on drug charges, and another man was critically injured following an incident in Warren County, Kentucky.

Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired just before 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Mt. Olivet Road.

Reports stated everyone fled from the scene before officials got there, and authorities then had multiple calls about suspicious people in the Mt. Olivet area.

According to reports, 25-year-old Steven Pardue was found on a porch and 25-year-old William Caleb Moore was discovered near a vehicle.

Officials said Pardue was taken by an ambulance to the hospital for a possible head injury. He was later airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was last listed in critical condition.

Moore was arrested and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail. He was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine 1st, unlawful possession of a meth precursor, possession of a controlled substance 1st (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass 3rd.

Authorities said the investigation remained ongoing.