1 Arrested After Hit-&-Run, Shots Fired

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - A 25-year-old was arrested in Hendersonville after shots were fired following a hit and run crash.
Officers responded to the hit and run on Wednesday.
They confirmed the suspect was found in a building at Windsor Park Apartments. That’s when shots were reportedly fired from inside an apartment.
The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Zachary C. Newsome, was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported.
Newsome was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, one count of aggravated assault on an officer, and one count of simple assault on an officer.
The investigation remained ongoing.