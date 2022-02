NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is critically injured after a stabbing took place in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Metro Nashville police responded to the call in the 500th block of Rural Hill Road around 1:50 a.m.

MNPD police officers report that the stabbing victim is suffering from critical injuries. No other information has been made available about the victim's condition.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to make updates to this story as more details are released.