NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police responded to a shooting late Saturday night.

Metro Nashville police report that a shooting took place in the 3000 block Dickerson Pike near a Bank of America early Saturday night.

A single person was critically injured in the shooting. At this time there is no further information about the cause of the shooting or the identity of the victim.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.