1 dead, 2 critical after shooting at apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed and two people are in critical condition after a shooting Friday evening at an apartment complex in East Nashville.
Metro police were called to an apartment building in the 300 block of S 4th Street around 6:15 p.m. for reported shooting. The shooting reportedly took place inside one of the units.
The three victims were transported by EMS for treatment, and one was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Metro police did not have a clear indication of the motive behind this shooting in their initial investigation.
No arrests have been reported at this time.
Newschannel5 will update this article as more information becomes available.
