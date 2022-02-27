1 dead, 2 injured after Murfreesboro house fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway as the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department works to determine the cause of a house fire that took place early on Sunday, February 27.

MFRD responded to a report on Isis Drive around 12:30 a.m. The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

One person died and two others were injured in the fire. Two other victims are suffering from injuries after escaping the home.

Two of the homes near the incident sustained damage.

No information about the condition of those injured or those who escaped in the fire has been released.